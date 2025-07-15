JJ Valaya to Close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with a Grand Finale in New Delhi

The 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance Brands and presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is set to conclude on a spectacular note as legendary designer JJ Valaya will take center stage for the grand finale.

Renowned for his regal aesthetic, impeccable craftsmanship, and storytelling through couture, JJ Valaya will present a collection that promises to be a fusion of heritage and modernity. Marking 33 years of his celebrated fashion journey, Valaya’s showcase is expected to be one of the most anticipated moments of the week; an unforgettable celebration of elegance, grandeur, and timeless design.

FDCI’s Honour to a Couture Visionary

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, echoed the excitement, “JJ Valaya has been a visionary in the world of Indian couture, and we are honoured to have him close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His deep-rooted legacy, exquisite detailing, and timeless designs make him the perfect designer to conclude this landmark edition. His closing showcase will undoubtedly be a fitting crescendo to a week celebrating India’s finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance.”

JJ Valaya’s 33-Year Celebration

Reflecting on this milestone moment, JJ Valaya shared,“As we celebrate 33 years of JJ VALAYA, we could think of no better way to mark this

milestone than by presenting the closing show of the 2025 edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. We thank Hyundai and FDCI for this opportunity, which promises to be an unforgettable showcase of elegance and grandeur, brought to life through our signature language of creative expression.”

Hyundai’s Vision: Where Style Meets Sustainability

Continuing its commitment to support India’s creative and cultural legacy, Hyundai Motor India enters its third consecutive year as a key partner for India Couture Week.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “ We are proud to continue our partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) for the third consecutive year at India Couture Week 2025. This partnership reflects our deep-rooted commitment to promote India’s rich culture, heritage and the exceptional talent of our designers. Also, through this collaboration, we celebrate the brilliance of Indian design, the spirit of innovation and the global appeal of our homegrown talent.”

Speaking on this year's couture week & JJ Valaya's showcase, Mr. Garg further added, “This year, we will showcase the Hyundai CRETA Electric at the 18th HICW 2025, symbolizing our vision for a sustainable and stylish future. We are especially excited about the grand finale showcase by the legendary designer JJ Valaya, whose work beautifully bridges tradition and modernity. We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership with FDCI, as we drive forward our shared vision of progress and creative excellence.”

What to Expect

Now in its 18th year, Hyundai India Couture Week remains the premier platform for the country’s finest couturiers. This year also celebrates a decade of the Hyundai CRETA, with the upcoming CRETA EV featured alongside India’s top design talent; highlighting the intersection of fashion, innovation, and luxury.

The grand finale by JJ Valaya will take place on July 30, 2025, in New Delhi, bringing the curtain down on a week long extravaganza dedicated to couture, culture and creative brilliance.

Stay tuned as fashion’s most awaited event of the year prepares to close with a showcase that promises legacy, spectacle, and timeless elegance.