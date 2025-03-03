New Bikes Expected to Launch in March 2025

March is going to be an exciting month for motorcycle enthusiasts, as there will be some amazing new bike launches this month. From electric bikes to adventure bikes, this month has something for all types of two-wheeler lovers.

Here’s the list of motorcycles that will be launched in March 2025

KTM 390 Enduro R

The KTM 390 Enduro R is a versatile dual-sport motorcycle expected to launch in March. It is designed for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The bike boasts long-travel suspension, with a 43mm WP Apex fork offering 9.1 inches of travel, and is equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, enhancing its off-road capabilities. While official prices will be revealed at launch, the KTM 390 Enduro R is expected to start at around Rs 3.30 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 399cc

399cc Transmission: 6-speed gearbox

6-speed gearbox Power – 30PS & 25Nm

30PS & 25Nm Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc ABS – Equipped with a Bosch 10.3MB modulator, the bike offers standard ABS and an Offroad ABS mode for enhanced control on diverse surfaces.

Ducati Panigale V4

The 2025 Panigale V4 showcases a comprehensive redesign, emphasizing improved aerodynamics and performance. While the exact pricing for the Indian market is yet to be announced, the outgoing model was priced at Rs 27.72 lakh for the base version and Rs 33.48 lakh for the S variant.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 1103cc

1103cc Power - 218.99 PS

218.99 PS Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc Mileage – 15.38 kmpl

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric is anticipated to launch in India around March 2025, with an expected price between Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs1.20 lakh. The Burgman Street Electric will compete with models such as the Honda Activa E, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak in the Indian electric scooter market.

Key Specs and Features:

Battery and Range - Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, the scooter is expected to offer a range between 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge.

Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, the scooter is expected to offer a range between 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge. Features- Expected to include Bluetooth connectivity, with potential additions like fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, though these are yet to be confirmed.

TVS Jupiter Electric

TVS Jupiter is coming to the market this March and is set to give competition to bikes like Hero Electric Photon & Ampere Nexus. The look and design of this scooter are rumoured to be the same as the Jupiter 110. This scooter is expected to offer a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. The estimated price range of this scooter is Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,30,000

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is anticipated to launch in India around February end or March 2025, with an expected ex-showroom price between Rs 3.4 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh. The Classic 650 aims to blend Royal Enfield's timeless design with modern performance, catering to riders seeking a balance between nostalgia and contemporary features.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine - 648cc

648cc Power - 47.04 PS

47.04 PS Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc Mileage - 21.45 kmpl

Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha is introducing the XSR 155, a neo-retro motorcycle that combines vintage aesthetics with modern technology. The expected price of this bike is Rs 1.4 Lakhs onwards.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 155cc

155cc Mileage – 48.58 Kmpl

48.58 Kmpl Power - 19.3PS and 14.7Nm

These are some of the most anticipated bikes to be launched in March. With the above list, this month promises an exciting array of motorcycle launches in India, catering to diverse preferences and riding styles.