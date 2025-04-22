Royal Enfield Set to Unveil 2025 Hunter 350 with Major Updates

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch an updated version of its popular motorcycle, the Hunter 350. The 2025 model is likely to be revealed on April 26 during HunterHood, a one-day lifestyle festival celebrating the 350cc bike.

One of the most important changes in the new Hunter 350 will be an improved suspension setup. There are a few complaints in the existing model such as stiff ride at the back, which is mainly due to rebound damping. The new version is expected to offer better comfort, especially on rough roads.

Besides the suspension upgrade, the bike may also come with some minor feature improvements. Royal Enfield is also planning to refresh the colour options. At present, the Hunter 350 is available in eight colours. Some of the less popular colours might be discontinued to make room for new shades.

The price of the 2025 Hunter 350 may see a price hike of around ₹10,000. The present model is priced between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.75 lakh.

Overall, the 2025 Hunter 350 will bring better comfort, a few design tweaks, and possibly a more enjoyable ride for fans of the brand.