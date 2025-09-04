TVS Ntorq 150 Price, Features & Launch India 2025

The TVS Ntorq 150 is now sold in India for Rs. 1.19 lakh in Bengaluru. The top version with a colour display costs Rs. 1.29 lakh.

Look and Design

Looks different and fresh from the Ntorq 125.

Has LED lights in front and quad headlights.

Tail lights are split for a unique look.

Chassis and Wheels

Uses the same frame as the Ntorq 125.

Has better suspension with new spring and shock settings.

12-inch wheels front and back.

Brakes: Disc front, drum back with ABS.

Engine and Speed

Engine: 149.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled.

Power: 13 bhp, Torque: 14.2 Nm.

Uses CVT automatic gearbox.

Top speed: 104 km/h (claimed).

Features

LED lights and TFT display (top version).

Bluetooth and traction control.

Two ride modes: Street and Race.

Adjustable brake levers for comfort.

Booking and Delivery