TVS Ntorq 150 Price, Features & Launch India 2025
Highlights
Check TVS Ntorq 150 price in India, top speed, engine, features, and launch details. Bookings open now for the new scooter.
The TVS Ntorq 150 is now sold in India for Rs. 1.19 lakh in Bengaluru. The top version with a colour display costs Rs. 1.29 lakh.
Look and Design
- Looks different and fresh from the Ntorq 125.
- Has LED lights in front and quad headlights.
- Tail lights are split for a unique look.
Chassis and Wheels
- Uses the same frame as the Ntorq 125.
- Has better suspension with new spring and shock settings.
- 12-inch wheels front and back.
- Brakes: Disc front, drum back with ABS.
Engine and Speed
- Engine: 149.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled.
- Power: 13 bhp, Torque: 14.2 Nm.
- Uses CVT automatic gearbox.
- Top speed: 104 km/h (claimed).
Features
- LED lights and TFT display (top version).
- Bluetooth and traction control.
- Two ride modes: Street and Race.
- Adjustable brake levers for comfort.
Booking and Delivery
- Bookings are open now.
- Deliveries will start soon.
