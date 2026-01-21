Only a scientific land survey can end Telangana’s land disputes: Experts

Hyderabad: Several speakers at a high-level conference have asserted that land disputes in the state can only be resolved through a comprehensive land survey. Participants argued that such a survey would provide definitive solutions to long-standing property problems that continue to plague citizens.

The consensus among experts was that while sweeping amendments to the Bhu Bharathi Act may not be necessary, significant technical changes and additions are required. They urged the government to conduct revenue meetings at the village level to take immediate action on local issues and called for the introduction of a Service Act to streamline administration.

The round table conference, titled “Dharani problems: Has Bhu Bharathi provided a solution?”, was organised on Tuesday at the Somajiguda Press Club. The event was held under the joint auspices of the Telangana Journalists Union and the Telangana Social Media Forum. Attendees included Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajender, Telangana Jana Samithi President Professor Kodandaram, former MP Seetaram Naik, and former CPM MLA Nandyala Narasimha Reddy.

Etela Rajender noted that despite changes in administration, land problems remain unresolved. He criticised the current government for including affidavits in the Bhu Bharathi system and alleged a lack of sincerity in implementing laws meant for the people. He observed that plots purchased with life savings are often encroached upon years later and demanded immediate measures to prevent such illegal activity. Rajender stated that if Telangana became free from land issues, its GDP would double.

Professor Kodandaram announced that his team would study these land issues further to submit a comprehensive report to the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Other leaders, including Sitaram Naik and Narasimha Reddy, suggested that officials should accept written applications during village assemblies and recommended enacting land resolution laws similar to those in Kerala.

The meeting saw active participation from Telangana Journalists Union President Kappara Hariprasad, General Secretary Bingi Swamy, and Telangana Social Media Forum State President Karunakar Desai, along with various farmers and legal experts.