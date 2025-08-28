Live
TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched | 158km Range & Modern Features
Discover the TVS Orbiter, an urban electric scooter with a 158km range, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and reverse parking assist. Available in six colors with online bookings now open.
The new TVS Orbiter is designed as an urban electric scooter for young riders and families. It has a modern look with large LED lights, a decent-sized windscreen, and smooth, curvy body panels.
TVS claims the Orbiter can travel up to 158 km on a single charge. It comes with a 3.1 kWh battery only, unlike the iQube, which offers multiple battery options. Charging time and fast charging details are not yet revealed. The scooter also features a detailed instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
It includes some of the useful features like cruise control, hill hold assist, and reverse parking. It also supports USB charging, OTA updates, and a smartphone app.
Bookings for the TVS Orbiter have started online. It will be available in six colours - Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.