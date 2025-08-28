TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched | 158km Range & Modern Features

The new TVS Orbiter is designed as an urban electric scooter for young riders and families. It has a modern look with large LED lights, a decent-sized windscreen, and smooth, curvy body panels.

TVS claims the Orbiter can travel up to 158 km on a single charge. It comes with a 3.1 kWh battery only, unlike the iQube, which offers multiple battery options. Charging time and fast charging details are not yet revealed. The scooter also features a detailed instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

It includes some of the useful features like cruise control, hill hold assist, and reverse parking. It also supports USB charging, OTA updates, and a smartphone app.

Bookings for the TVS Orbiter have started online. It will be available in six colours - Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.