Indian para badminton player Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, set to miss Paris Paralympics

Indian para badminton player Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for 18 months following three whereabouts failures leading to a breach of the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

The suspension also means Pramod will not take part in the Paris Paralympics, starting August 28. The para badminton player will not be able to compete until September 1, 2025.

A statement from the badminton’s governing body confirmed the suspension. “Through a decision issued on 01 March 2024, the CAS Anti-Doping Division found that Mr Bhagat had breached Article 2.4 (“Whereabouts”) of the BWF Anti-Doping Regulations, having committed three whereabouts failures within 12 months. As a consequence, he was imposed a period of ineligibility of 18 months – until 01 September 2025,” a statement from BWF read.

The India player appealed the decision but his appeal was dismissed. “Mr Bhagat appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the player’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 01 March 2024. Accordingly, Mr Bhagat’s period of ineligibility is now confirmed,“ the statement added.

Pramod will not be defending his gold medal he won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He scripted history by becoming the first Indian player to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

The Indian competes in the SL3 category – Standing Lower 3 category, for players with movement moderately affected on one side of the body or both legs or by the absence of limbs.