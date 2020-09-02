Bengaluru violence: SDPI offices raided

Bengaluru: Searches were carried out at three offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday in connection with the case relating to the Bengaluru violence, police said.



"In DJ Halli case, the CCB obtained a search warrant from the Court and three teams of conducted searches at 3 SDPI offices in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Halasuru Gate," a CCB statement said. More than 300 people, including some SDPI members, have been arrested so far in connection with the arson and violence in the city on August 11 night, targeting Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a purported inflammatory social media post. Four people died in the violence, including three in the police firing.

BJP blamed the SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India, for the riots.