751 motor bikes given to Anti-Human Trafficking Squade

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off 751 motor bikes, acquired by the State government with Central funds under Nirbhaya scheme for Anti-Human Trafficking Squad.

Addressing on the occasion, the CM said Rs 7 crore was granted to the State from the Nirbhaya Fund to set up Women Help Desks in 700 police stations in Karnataka.

A helpline was also launched to help women in distress. Mr Yediyurappa said that sensitization workshops for police personnel had been taken up across the State to improve safety of women.