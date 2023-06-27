Ashwath Narayan doesn't know about my relationship with Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Minister and DCM D K Shivakumar asserted his deep-rooted connection with Bengaluru during the Kempegowda Utsav program. He hits back at former Minister Ashwath Narayan, Shivakumar stated, "I came to Bangalore from my town to get my education at the age of 6. I started my education by joining National Public School, Rajajinagar. Bangalore city and rural district are the areas built by the Kempegowda.

Kempegowda Fort is located near Sangam on the Tamil Nadu border. Its development is underway. Near that fort is Virendra Patil's house next to Nijalingappa's house. Next to it is the house of my father Doddahalahalli Kempegowda. Recently sold it. This is my relationship with Bangalore, which Kempegowda has built.



Ashwath Narayan does not know about the history of my relationship with Bangalore. So he speaks about it. Let them know about the relationship between me and Bengaluru," said DCM DK Shivakumar at the Kempegowda Utsav program give a befitting reply at former minister Ashwath Narayan.



Today we are celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti. When our government decided to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti, there was a big debate about which day Jayanti should be celebrated. Then a committee was formed under the leadership of Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji, including history experts. This committee studied and decided June 27 as Kempegowda Jayanti. Since then the government has been celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27, said DCM D K Shivakumar.



It was decided to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti in all the wards of Bangalore under the leadership of Ashok. Keeping this in mind, we extended this Kempegowda Jayanti celebration to the state and decided to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti everywhere in the state, said DCM Shivakumar.



DCM Shivakumar said, More than 75% of the Kempegowda authority meeting had only Vokkaliga. I was ashamed to see this. Kempegowda never belonged to one community. He belongs to all castes and religions. When we are born we do not apply to be born in such a caste. We are continuing the caste religion of our parents. Kempegowda's morals were not based on caste. If he had worked on caste, Bangalore would not have 52 townships of different communities. He has worked hard to get status for all classes in the society.



He said, Today we have to remember three gentlemen in the development of Bangalore, Kempegowda, Kengal Hanumantaiah and SM Krishna. They should save and develop the Bangalore they have built. Just as Kempegowda's pillar is a memorial, we should build a witness through our works.



Bangalore is a planned city only in some parts, other parts it needs development and its unplanned. Those who have lived in this climate will never leave it. Kempegowda, Kengal Hanumantaiah, Balagangadharnath Swamiji, Shivakumar Swami were born in this Bangalore land. This is the specialty of this land. It should be maintained as religion, development and progress. Therefore Bangalore should be developed, said DCM Shivakumar.



He added, I am very excited to take charge of the city of Bangalore. I have asked for your advice regarding the development of Bangalore. Give me your suggestion. May your cooperation and blessings be with us.

