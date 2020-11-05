AutoBrix acquires Cartisan, to offer doorstep car repair service

Bengaluru: Car care service provider AutoBrix has acquired Cartisan (owned by Xenon Automotive Pvt Ltd) to enter into the car periodic maintenance and repairs business. This acquisition is expected to add unique value to AutoBrix customers to get doorstep car services across India.

Cartisan team has experience in the auto services industry and loyal customer base including a large segment of premium and luxury car owners. By acquiring Cartisan, AutoBrix can leverage their experience and technology to establish itself as a reliable doorstep car service provider. Moreover, the founder of Cartisan, Venkat Sreeram will be joining the AutoBrix team as an advisor.

With this acquisition AutoBrix will become the most data rich auto services company in India and can leverage data to provide personalized services to car owners across the country.

The acquisition of Cartisan will further add new technical capabilities to AutoBrix in the form of a unique computer vision solution. The AI technology helps car owners automatically identify and assess the damage condition of their car by capturing images through Autobrix App and generate instant standardized estimates of the repair cost. This state-of- the-art technology in addition to the image data collected by AutoBrix from its customers will change the way the car body repairs industry works.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder Taxi For Sure, Early stage investor in Cartisan said, "The acquisition of Cartisan will enable Autobrix rapidly scale up their car services vertical and leverage experience and technology built by the Cartisan team over the last 5 years – to ultimately serve car owners better."

Commenting on the acquisition, "Pratibha Shalini, Founder Autobrix said, "A strong product/service to our pre-establish user base or potential new users in new segment, these are the two most important parameters we look for in any company before acquiring and Cartisan brings both to AutoBrix, A strong AI product and an entry into a new segment of Luxury vehicle care. Our business is growing at a good speed and addition of Cartisan into AutoBrix will surely help us to fast track our journey to capture more market share."

During the pandemic there was a high demand of doorstep auto services which led to high quality on-demand doorstep car care services.