 Bangalore Metro Suspends NCMC Card Issuance Due to Technical Issues

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has temporarily stopped issuing National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) at Metro stations due to issues faced by commuters with recharging and using the cards.

Many commuters have reported problems, with around 1,000 people visiting customer care counters every day for help. The issue began after RBL Bank, the provider of NCMC cards, switched to a new vendor. This change caused technical glitches that affected card recharges and usage.

To solve the problem, BMRCL is providing free contactless Namma Metro cards to passengers facing issues. The balance from the old NCMC cards is being transferred to the new cards at no extra cost.

Although the number of NCMC users is small compared to those using tokens or standard smart cards, BMRCL is working to fix the problem quickly. They expect to resolve the issue by April 15, after which normal services will resume.

Additionally, BMRCL reported that 27,000 passengers have violated rules over the past six months, causing inconvenience to other travelers. The metro authority urges passengers to follow the guidelines to ensure a pleasant commute.