Bengaluru: Airport Line Construction Near Yelahanka Impacted for Aero India 2025

Highlights

The 37km Airport Line from KR Pura to KIA has its final 15.01km stretch near Yelahanka affected due to ongoing construction, including a 750m underground tunnel.

Aero India 2025 will take place at Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 14. To accommodate aircraft parking, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has instructed Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to halt construction on the Airport Line from February 5 to 15. Construction will resume on February 16.

The 37km Airport Line, which connects KR Pura to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), is divided into three sections. The last 15.01km of the line, near Yelahanka, is being affected due to ongoing construction work. This section includes a 750-meter underground tunnel that was built using a method called "cut-and-cover" because the flight paths over this area limit the type of construction methods that can be used.

So far, 70% of the civil work on this part of the project has been completed. Two kilometers of tracks have already been laid from the airport side. The Doddajala station is under construction, and there are plans to eventually add two more stations, Bettahalasur and Chikkajala, as part of future expansions of the line.

