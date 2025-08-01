Bengaluru Airport Metro Line to Be Completed by 2027, Says BMRCL

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar conducted a field inspection of the Blue Line corridor, which will link Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Hebbal.

The review included critical infrastructure components such as viaduct segments, station buildings, and the Shettigere depot, along with key sections like railway crossings and cut-and-cover tunnels near the Indian Air Force zone. Project teams have been instructed to maintain quality and safety while adhering to deadlines.

Construction Regains Pace

The 58.19-km Silk Board–KR Pura–KIA corridor is designed to improve airport connectivity across Bengaluru’s southern, southeastern, eastern, and northern regions. Progress on the KR Pura–KIA stretch (Phase 2A) resumed after a delay in 2023 due to a fatal incident in HBR Layout.

However, a significant shortage of labor continues to impact timelines. Currently, only around 50% of the required workforce is available. Workers usually sourced from other states are in shorter supply due to competing infrastructure projects nationwide.

Metro Stations at KIA Campus

Two metro stations are under construction within the airport premises:

Airport City Station (at-grade)

Airport Terminal Station (partially underground, approx. 7–8 meters deep)

Both stations are being developed in line with specifications provided by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Shettigere Depot & Completion Timeline

Land acquisition for the Shettigere depot—the service and maintenance hub for Blue Line trains—is complete, and construction is steadily progressing.

The full corridor from Silk Board to the airport is now targeted for completion by early 2027.