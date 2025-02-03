Bengaluru-Based AI Tool RotiChecker.ai Goes Viral, Sparking the Gol Roti Challenge

In a fun twist of tech and tradition, an AI tool has been launched to rate the roundness of chapatis, and it’s causing a major buzz! Created by Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur grad based in Bengaluru, the tool, rotichecker.ai, went viral after a tweet challenged people to get 420 likes for it to go public.

The tool evaluates a roti's roundness, scoring the nearly-perfect chapati from a user at 91/100, sparking the #GolRotiChallenge online. Chouhan, who says he made the AI model for fun in his free time, even joked about getting investors on board to make it official.

The idea got mixed reactions. While some are enjoying the quirky concept, others question its practicality, pointing out that thickness is just as important as roundness when it comes to roti quality. Some even raised concerns about gender bias, though Chouhan defended it, showing that both men and women were enjoying the tool.

Curious to see how perfect your own roti is? Check out the tool at https://t.co/8nvLCfLuM). Would you take the challenge and join the gol roti craze?