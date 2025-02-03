Live
- Thousands killed in Maha Kumbh stampede, many bodies flown in Ganga: SP MP’s sensational charge
- HM Shah targets Kejriwal, Sisodia, says time to boot out corrupt ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’
- Mining sector records strong growth in production of key minerals
- Illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Myanmar reshaping Delhi’s demographics, politics: JNU report
- Slight mistake of the people: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on stampede at Maha Kumbh
- India’s coal production clocks 6 pc growth to cross 830 million tonnes
- SC to hear plea seeking recall of TN Governor from office
- Market fall creates opportunities for investors to get good entry points: Madhusudan Kela
- Cancer accounts for 12 pc of annual deaths in Bangladesh
- Daily Horoscope Report for February 3, 2025: Explore Your Astrological Guidance for Today.
Just In
Bengaluru-Based AI Tool RotiChecker.ai Goes Viral, Sparking the Gol Roti Challenge
A Bengaluru-based AI tool, RotiChecker.ai, has gone viral after challenging users to perfect their chapati-making skills.
In a fun twist of tech and tradition, an AI tool has been launched to rate the roundness of chapatis, and it’s causing a major buzz! Created by Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur grad based in Bengaluru, the tool, rotichecker.ai, went viral after a tweet challenged people to get 420 likes for it to go public.
The tool evaluates a roti's roundness, scoring the nearly-perfect chapati from a user at 91/100, sparking the #GolRotiChallenge online. Chouhan, who says he made the AI model for fun in his free time, even joked about getting investors on board to make it official.
The idea got mixed reactions. While some are enjoying the quirky concept, others question its practicality, pointing out that thickness is just as important as roundness when it comes to roti quality. Some even raised concerns about gender bias, though Chouhan defended it, showing that both men and women were enjoying the tool.
Curious to see how perfect your own roti is? Check out the tool at https://t.co/8nvLCfLuM). Would you take the challenge and join the gol roti craze?