Bengaluru: BJP-JD(S) pact for Lok Sabha elections polls

Bengaluru : The BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

"I'm happy about that, Deve Gowda ji has met our Prime Minister, and already they have finalised four seats. I welcome that.... I feel happy, BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats (to JD(S))," the four-time Chief Minister said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "this has given us great strength, and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together." The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.