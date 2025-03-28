Bengaluru Cab Driver Travels from Mysuru to Return Passenger's Lost Phone

A Bengaluru man lost his phone in a taxi but got it back after the driver traveled from Mysuru to return it. The man, known as 'coldabhishek' on Reddit, explained that he lost his phone near Hebbal one evening. While riding in a taxi without using an app, his phone fell out of his pocket, and he couldn't track the car.

Around 11 pm, after his phone's battery died, he decided to walk home, which was about two kilometers away. On his way, he saw a taxi parked and asked the driver for a ride. After getting out, he realized his phone was missing. He thought it had fallen from his pocket and searched his bag, but couldn't find it. Since he didn't have the driver's contact information, he couldn't reach out.

At home, he tried calling his phone, but it was off. He filed a lost item report and didn't expect to get it back. Hours later, he received an email from Samsung saying his phone had been found. The driver had charged it and turned it on. The man activated the "lost mode" feature, which displayed his contact details on the screen. When he called, the driver answered and said he had been in Mysuru but would return the phone soon.

True to his word, the driver took a bus back to Bengaluru and personally returned the phone. The man gave him 1000 rupees as a reward for his honesty, though the driver was hesitant to accept. The man expressed his gratitude, saying the driver's kindness restored his faith in humanity.

Other Reddit users praised the driver's honesty. One commented, "Amazing! Happy to read this and believe there's still humanity in the world left." Another shared a similar experience, saying they always got their lost items back.