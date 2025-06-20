Bengaluru: DK Suresh Becomes Bamul Chairman Without Opposition, May Contest for KMF Post

DK Suresh, who is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has been chosen as the new chairman of Bengaluru Milk Union (Bamul). No one else stood against him, so he won the post without an election.

Suresh had lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha (Parliament) elections. But now, he has won a seat on Bamul’s board from the Kanakapura area. Along with him, 10 other Congress members also won. So, Congress now has 11 out of 14 seats on the Bamul board. Because of this strong support, Suresh was easily chosen as chairman.

Next Goal: KMF Chairman Post

Now, Suresh may try to become the chairman of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which looks after 16 milk unions in Karnataka. KMF is a big and powerful group in the dairy business and has a lot of political importance.

But this may not be easy for Suresh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s group supports another leader — MLA KY Nanje Gowda. Also, the current KMF chairman, LBP Bheema Naik, wants to stay in the post. He says the Chief Minister promised him another chance.

Delays in Other Milk Union Elections

Naik is also worried about a delay in elections for another milk union in Raichur, Ballari, and Vijayanagara (RBKV) areas. He says this delay could weaken his support and hurt his chances of winning again.

Even though the High Court has allowed elections to happen from June 2, the Ballari district officer has not started the election work. Naik believes some Congress leaders and local leaders are not happy with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna. He also feels that the minister is not giving attention to this issue and that someone has given him the wrong information.