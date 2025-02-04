Live
- GE Aerospace Foundation initiative, ‘Next Engineers’ Program to Bengaluru
- Work on Kulai Fishing Harbour Project Stalled Amid Fishermen’s Concerns
- China to Launch Robotic Flyer to Moon’s South Pole in 2026
- Chennai Flights Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Dense Fog, Causing Major Disruptions
- Rabi crop sowing in current season crosses 661 lakh hectares
- CM Revanth Reddy calls Telangana's caste census as model of nation
- Girl run over by bus in Bhubaneswar
- From 'Dollar Dreams' to 'Kubera': Sekhar Kammula’s Guide to Making Every Character Count (Even the Dog!)
- Top 10 Gated Community Apartments in Bangalore for 2025 – Luxury, Security & Modern Living
- Samsung Galaxy G Fold: All About the Triple-Fold Smartphone
Just In
Bengaluru: Kalaburagi Private School Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat Email
A bomb threat email received by a private school in Kalaburagi led to the evacuation of students.
A private school in Kalaburagi city received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, which led to the evacuation of students, according to police reports. Following the alert, a thorough search of the school premises was conducted, and it was later confirmed to be a hoax.
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. stated that the school immediately informed the authorities after receiving the threat. Local police arrived at the scene, evacuated the students, and deployed an anti-sabotage team along with a bomb detection and disposal squad to inspect the area thoroughly.
After an extensive screening, it was determined that the bomb threat was false. The email’s subject line mentioned an RDX bomb blast, but the content, written in Tamil, was found to discuss Tamil Nadu politics when translated into English.
A case has been registered, and an investigation into the matter is underway.