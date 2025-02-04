Bengaluru: Kalaburagi Private School Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat Email

A private school in Kalaburagi city received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, which led to the evacuation of students, according to police reports. Following the alert, a thorough search of the school premises was conducted, and it was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. stated that the school immediately informed the authorities after receiving the threat. Local police arrived at the scene, evacuated the students, and deployed an anti-sabotage team along with a bomb detection and disposal squad to inspect the area thoroughly.

After an extensive screening, it was determined that the bomb threat was false. The email’s subject line mentioned an RDX bomb blast, but the content, written in Tamil, was found to discuss Tamil Nadu politics when translated into English.

A case has been registered, and an investigation into the matter is underway.