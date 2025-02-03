Live
- Thousands of Devotees Gather for Grand Finale of Jogulamba Brahmotsavam
- Dave Portnoy Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori After Grammy Stunt
- Massive whale skeleton main crowd-puller at CMFRI Fest
- Producer Bunny Vasu looks exciting for ‘Thandel’
- U.S. Slaps Heavy Tariffs on Imports From Canada, Mexico & China
- Dulquer looks stunning in ‘Kaantha’ first-look poster
- Bengaluru Biker Racks Up Rs 1.61 Lakh in Fines, Still on the Roads
- Rahul vs Govt in Lok Sabha: Unemployment, AI, Foreign Policy
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Sonu Sood; Actor Donates Four Ambulances
- Collector Orders Immediate Action on Prajavani Applications
Just In
Bengaluru Man Faces Rs 1.61 Lakh Fine for Traffic Violations
Highlights
A Bengaluru man has accumulated a fine of Rs 1.61 lakh for repeated traffic violations, including riding without a helmet and jumping signals. Despite the hefty fine, the traffic department has yet to take action, raising questions among the public.
A Bengaluru man has accumulated a fine of Rs 1,61,000 for repeatedly breaking traffic rules, including jumping signals and riding without a helmet.
In 2024, the fine was Rs 1,05,000, but this year it increased by Rs 56,000. Despite the hefty fine, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have yet to take action against the violator.
The man was captured on surveillance cameras breaking multiple traffic laws, including riding without a helmet and jumping signals, often with a pillion rider also not wearing a helmet.
People are now questioning why the traffic department has not taken any action against him yet.
Next Story