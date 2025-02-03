Bengaluru Man Faces Rs 1.61 Lakh Fine for Traffic Violations

A Bengaluru man has accumulated a fine of Rs 1,61,000 for repeatedly breaking traffic rules, including jumping signals and riding without a helmet.

In 2024, the fine was Rs 1,05,000, but this year it increased by Rs 56,000. Despite the hefty fine, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have yet to take action against the violator.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras breaking multiple traffic laws, including riding without a helmet and jumping signals, often with a pillion rider also not wearing a helmet.

People are now questioning why the traffic department has not taken any action against him yet.