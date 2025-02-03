  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

Bengaluru Man Faces Rs 1.61 Lakh Fine for Traffic Violations

Bengaluru Man Faces Rs 1.61 Lakh Fine for Traffic Violations
x
Highlights

A Bengaluru man has accumulated a fine of Rs 1.61 lakh for repeated traffic violations, including riding without a helmet and jumping signals. Despite the hefty fine, the traffic department has yet to take action, raising questions among the public.

A Bengaluru man has accumulated a fine of Rs 1,61,000 for repeatedly breaking traffic rules, including jumping signals and riding without a helmet.

In 2024, the fine was Rs 1,05,000, but this year it increased by Rs 56,000. Despite the hefty fine, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have yet to take action against the violator.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras breaking multiple traffic laws, including riding without a helmet and jumping signals, often with a pillion rider also not wearing a helmet.

People are now questioning why the traffic department has not taken any action against him yet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick