Bengaluru Man Loses ₹1.86 Lakh in Amazon Delivery Scam, Gets Tile Instead of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

A Bengaluru-based software engineer, Premanand, lost ₹1.86 lakh after receiving a tile instead of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone he ordered from Amazon.

He placed the order on October 14 and paid using his HDFC credit card. The package was delivered on October 19 at 4:16 PM. When he opened the box on video, he found only a white tile inside.

He filed a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and later at the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station. An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 66D of the IT Act. Police are now investigating the case.

Similar Case in Mumbai

In another case, a 71-year-old woman from Mumbai lost ₹18.5 lakh while trying to order a litre of milk online.

A man posing as a company executive named “Deepak” sent her a fraud link and asked her to fill out her details. She unknowingly gave scammers access to her phone, and her bank accounts were emptied.

Police Warning

Authorities have urged people to be careful with online orders and to avoid sharing personal or bank details through unknown links or calls.