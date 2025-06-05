Live
Bengaluru Metro Sets New Ridership Record Amid RCB Victory Celebrations
Bengaluru Metro hits record 9.6 lakh daily ridership on June 4, 2025, amid RCB celebrations; Purple & Green lines see surge, central stations closed.
On June 4, 2025, Bengaluru Metro achieved an all-time high in daily ridership, recording 9.6 lakh boardings. Thanks to the RCB victory celebrations, as passengers in huge numbers opted for the metro to witness the cricketers.
This time it broke its earlier record of 9.17 lakh set on August 14, 2024.
Purple and Green Lines See Ridership Surge During RCB Festivities
As per BMRCL data:
- The Purple Line saw 4.7 lakh boardings
- Green Line handled 2.8 lakh commuters
- Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Majestic Interchange saw 2.03 lakh users
The spike is directly linked to the public turnout for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s felicitation ceremony.
Metro authorities have temporarily shut down two central stations - Cubbon Park Station and Dr BR Ambedkar Vidhana Soudha Station - due to overcrowding.
These closures began at 4:30 PM as a precaution against overcrowding during the RCB event at Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Ticketing Services Suspended at Key Stations
During the temporary shutdown, QR code ticketing and token vending machines at both closed stations were cancelled or suspended. This move was made to manage crowd flow and safety. Services resumed by 8:30 PM.
The Namma Metro now spans 73 kilometers, including:
Purple Line: Challaghatta to Whitefield (42.17 km, 37 stations)
Green Line: Nagasandra to Silk Institute (30 km, 29 stations)
💸 Post-Fare Hike Dip in Daily Ridership Reversed Temporarily
After the February 9 fare hike of up to 71%, daily ridership dropped by nearly one lakh. Previously, weekday boardings averaged 8.5 lakh. The June 4 spike appears to be an exception tied to the event-driven crowd, not a long-term recovery trend.