Bengaluru Police Crack Down on Drug Peddlers, Seize MDMA & More

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has strengthened its operations against drug trafficking, leading to multiple arrests and significant narcotics seizures in various parts of the city.

In a targeted operation within DJ Halli police station limits, officers apprehended a drug supplier from Kerala and confiscated 523 grams of MDMA crystals. According to estimates by Bengaluru Police, the seized substances carry a street value of approximately Rs 55 lakh.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the seizure, stating, “The operation led to the recovery of two mobile phones along with the narcotics, valued at around Rs 55 lakh. Investigations are in progress to identify others involved in the distribution network.”

In a separate incident, authorities arrested another individual, employed as a security guard, for allegedly peddling drugs. During this operation, law enforcement seized 3.2 kg of illegal substances worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Further raids across Bengaluru resulted in the confiscation of 1,500 Tramadol tablets and 870 injections. Officials are continuing their probe to uncover potential links between the arrested suspects and larger drug syndicates operating within the city.

In December 2024, Bengaluru police dismantled a drug network allegedly controlled by an incarcerated dealer, with assistance from two accomplices. The CCB seized illegal substances valued at Rs 71 lakh during that crackdown, which included MDMA crystals and various forms of cannabis.

On November 13, acting on intelligence inputs, officials arrested Fayaz Khan, a 28-year-old from Kerala, suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. Following his apprehension, authorities also detained his associate, Gautam, 35, in Nagarabhavi, located in western Bengaluru.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo was sourcing synthetic drugs from Kerala and distributing them to local buyers.