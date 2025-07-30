Live
Bengaluru Power Cut on July 30: Full List of Affected Areas and Timings
BESCOM has announced a 6-hour power outage in North Bengaluru on July 30, from 11 AM to 5 PM. Check the full list of affected areas and tips to prepare.
People living in Bengaluru will have no electricity on Wednesday, July 30, from 11 AM to 5 PM. This 6-hour power cut is because of urgent repair work at the Hebbal substation. The work is being done by KPTCL, and the shutdown is planned by BESCOM.
Areas Affected by the Power Cut
Many places in North Bengaluru will be affected, including:
Ganganagar, Lakshmaiah Block, Weaver Colony, CBI Quarters, RBI Colony
Muniramaiah Block, Judges Colony, 80 Feet Road, CPU Block, DGQ Quarters
UAS Campus, Vishweshwar Block, Kariyanna Layout, Yogeshwar Nagar
Netaji Nagar, Kuvempu Layout (Ring Road), Vinayak Layout 1st Phase
Muni Swamy Gowda Apartments, Starling Garden, Ganganagar Market
Alpine Apartment, Jain Apartment, Giddappa Block, C4 Sub-Division Office
Other Areas With No Power
More places that will also face a cut:
Dinnoor Main Road, RT Nagar PNB Area, Munanappa Colony, HMT Block
Chamundi Nagar, Ex-Servicemen Colony, RT Nagar Police Station
Ashwath Nagar, Dollars Colony, MLA Layout, Ratan and Gayatri Apartments
Foodworld RT Nagar, Nrupatunga Layout, Krishnappa Block
CBI Main Road, Shantisagar Road, Venugopal Layout
How to Prepare
BESCOM hasn’t said the exact timing for each area. So, residents should expect a full 6-hour outage.
To prepare:
Charge your phones, laptops, and power banks before 11 AM
Cook or order food early
Avoid scheduling online meetings or classes during the cut
Stay Updated
You can get more information or report problems:
Use the BESCOM mobile app
Check BESCOM social media pages
Call the helpline number 1912