Bengaluru Power Cut on July 30: Full List of Affected Areas and Timings

People living in Bengaluru will have no electricity on Wednesday, July 30, from 11 AM to 5 PM. This 6-hour power cut is because of urgent repair work at the Hebbal substation. The work is being done by KPTCL, and the shutdown is planned by BESCOM.

Areas Affected by the Power Cut

Many places in North Bengaluru will be affected, including:

Ganganagar, Lakshmaiah Block, Weaver Colony, CBI Quarters, RBI Colony

Muniramaiah Block, Judges Colony, 80 Feet Road, CPU Block, DGQ Quarters

UAS Campus, Vishweshwar Block, Kariyanna Layout, Yogeshwar Nagar

Netaji Nagar, Kuvempu Layout (Ring Road), Vinayak Layout 1st Phase

Muni Swamy Gowda Apartments, Starling Garden, Ganganagar Market

Alpine Apartment, Jain Apartment, Giddappa Block, C4 Sub-Division Office

Other Areas With No Power

More places that will also face a cut:

Dinnoor Main Road, RT Nagar PNB Area, Munanappa Colony, HMT Block

Chamundi Nagar, Ex-Servicemen Colony, RT Nagar Police Station

Ashwath Nagar, Dollars Colony, MLA Layout, Ratan and Gayatri Apartments

Foodworld RT Nagar, Nrupatunga Layout, Krishnappa Block

CBI Main Road, Shantisagar Road, Venugopal Layout

How to Prepare

BESCOM hasn’t said the exact timing for each area. So, residents should expect a full 6-hour outage.

To prepare:

Charge your phones, laptops, and power banks before 11 AM

Cook or order food early

Avoid scheduling online meetings or classes during the cut

Stay Updated

You can get more information or report problems:

Use the BESCOM mobile app

Check BESCOM social media pages

Call the helpline number 1912