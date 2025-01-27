Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas

Bengaluru will have power cuts on January 29 because of some work on the electricity connections. The power will be off from 10 am to 4 pm in some areas.

Power cut schedule for January 29:

10 am to 4 pm (6 hours): DC Bungalow Premises

2 pm to 4 pm (2 hours):

Maragankunte

Kothakote

Pesalaparthi

Narayanaswamykote

Krishnapura

Vadrahali

Mamimdikayalapalli

Mummdivaripalli

People living in these areas should plan their day and be ready.

Power Cut on January 28:

On January 28, the power will be off from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in Ujjanahalli and Menasiganahalli.

Bengaluru has been having regular power cuts lately.