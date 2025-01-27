  • Menu
Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas

x

Highlights

Bengaluru will experience power cuts on January 29 from 10 am to 4 pm due to service connection work. Check the areas affected and plan your day accordingly.

Bengaluru will have power cuts on January 29 because of some work on the electricity connections. The power will be off from 10 am to 4 pm in some areas.

Power cut schedule for January 29:

  • 10 am to 4 pm (6 hours): DC Bungalow Premises
  • 2 pm to 4 pm (2 hours):
  • Maragankunte
  • Kothakote
  • Pesalaparthi
  • Narayanaswamykote
  • Krishnapura
  • Vadrahali
  • Mamimdikayalapalli
  • Mummdivaripalli

People living in these areas should plan their day and be ready.

Power Cut on January 28:

On January 28, the power will be off from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in Ujjanahalli and Menasiganahalli.

Bengaluru has been having regular power cuts lately.

