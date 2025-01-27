Bengaluru: Software Engineer Killed After Motorcycle Skids on Optical Fibre Cable

A 26-year-old software engineer, Rohith R Patil, sadly died in an accident on ITPL Road in Brookefield, Bengaluru, on Friday evening.

The accident happened around 6:30 pm when Patil was on his way to work. The police said his motorcycle slipped after an optical fibre cable, left on the road, got caught in his bike’s wheel. This made him lose control and fall.

Before Patil could recover, a BMTC bus ran over him. Despite the bus moving slowly, due to heavy traffic, the driver couldn’t stop in time. Even though Patil wore a helmet, his injuries were too severe, and he died from blood loss at the scene.

The HAL traffic police are looking into the accident to understand what happened. They want to know how the abandoned optical fibre cable caused the motorcycle to skid.

This tragic event shows how important it is to keep roads in good condition. Things like debris or leftover cables can be dangerous and cause accidents. We need safer roads to protect everyone.