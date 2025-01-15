Bengaluru: Stranger Helps a Woman Find Her Way Home

A woman in Bengaluru had a surprise when a kind stranger helped her during a late-night ride. She was new to the city and shared her story on Reddit. After having dinner with a friend in Indiranagar, she tried to ride home on a Yulu bike. But her phone died when it still had 30% charge, and she didn’t know how to get home.

At a red light, a man on a scooter saw her and offered help. He gave her directions and tried to charge her phone with his scooter, but when it didn’t work, he gave her his phone charger. The woman then went to a dosa shop nearby and asked if she could charge her phone. The shop owner let her charge it just enough to get home safely.

The woman was very thankful to both the stranger and the shop owner. She felt happy that Bengaluru was so kind and welcoming to her. On Reddit, many people shared their own nice stories too. One person said we should all spread kindness so it becomes normal. Another person shared how an auto driver returned their lost wallet, showing how kind people in Bengaluru are.

Bengaluru is known for its warm and helpful people, and these stories remind us of that!