Bengaluru to Witness Rare Planetary Alignment from January to February 2025

Bengaluru residents will have a rare chance to see a stunning planetary alignment, or "planetary parade," from January to February 2025. Four planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be visible to the naked eye. The alignment can be best seen before January 21 and will last until February 13.

For the best view, experts recommend going to places with minimal light pollution, like Nandi Hills, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. Clear skies will also improve the experience. Although the planets won’t be in a perfect line, they will be closely grouped on one side of the Sun. Binoculars will help observers spot Jupiter’s moons, and for a clearer view of Uranus and Neptune, a telescope will be needed. By March 8, Mercury will join the alignment, adding to the excitement.

For those who want a guided experience, RiSa Astronomy and The Great Beyond are offering stargazing tours on January 24-26 with high-end telescopes and expert-led observations of the planets and moons.