Bengaluru Traffic Police Intensify Enforcement During National Road Safety Month

During National Road Safety Month, Bengaluru Traffic Police are working to improve road safety by targeting traffic violations. On Tuesday, they registered 1,483 cases and fined drivers ₹8.3 lakh.

The main violations were wrong parking, one-way driving, triple riding, footpath parking, and using mobile phones while driving.

A senior officer said using mobile phones while driving is a serious and dangerous problem. This crackdown is part of Road Safety Month in January.

On Monday, another drive resulted in 1,385 cases and ₹6.79 lakh in fines for similar traffic violations.

Along with enforcement, the police are also educating drivers about road safety, such as the importance of wearing proper helmets and obeying speed limits. These efforts will continue in the coming weeks to help make the roads safer for everyone.