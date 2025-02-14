Live
- CM Yogi lashes at those questioning spending on Mahakumbh-2025
- Calcutta HC permits Mohan Bhagwat's meeting on Sunday with sound limit rider
- ‘Thala’ review: A tale of love, sacrifice, and family bonds
- Harish Rao to Launch ‘Porata Yatra’ from February 24 for Water Rights
- ACB Raids Gachibowli Electricity Office, Catches ADE Taking Rs. 70,000 Bribe
- Sensex, Nifty end lower over global trade uncertainties
- Siddu Jonnalagadda celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special poster of ‘Telusu Kada’
- Manchu Manoj launches ‘Jagannath’teaser, extends best wishes
- Mouni Roy showcases her undeniable charm
- ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ song from ‘HHVM’ to drop soon
Just In
Bengaluru Woman's Death: Investigation into Alleged Caste-Based Opposition
Bengaluru Rural authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic death of 20-year-old Sahana, who drowned in Huskur Lake
Authorities in Bengaluru Rural have started an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Sahana, who drowned in Huskur Lake. Her family initially claimed that both Sahana and her father, Ramamurthy, fell into the lake accidentally after losing control of their bike. Ramamurthy stated that he was suffering from microsleep after not getting enough rest the night before.
However, Sahana’s boyfriend, Nitin, has raised suspicions, claiming that her family opposed their relationship because of caste differences. Nitin, who had been in a relationship with Sahana for over a year, said her parents disapproved of their marriage. The couple had been together for 18 months, with Sahana belonging to the Kuruba community and Nitin from the Naidu caste.
The situation took a turn when it was revealed that the day before the incident, Sahana’s father had called Nitin to a friend’s house and reportedly stopped him from marrying her. While the police haven’t called it an ‘honour killing’ yet, they are continuing their investigation. More details are expected after the post-mortem report.