 Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Likely to Begin Operations by June 2025

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line metro is expected to begin partial operations by June 2025, with full service likely to start between August and September, according to BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited).

The 19.15 km Yellow Line, running from R.V. Road to Bommasandra, has finished most of its construction, but delays in getting driverless trains from China have pushed back the launch. The first batch of six trains arrived in February 2025, and BMRCL plans to start with at least three trains.

Once fully operational, the Yellow Line will help reduce traffic in Electronics City, a key area with many IT companies. The line will also connect southern Bengaluru with the IT hub, making travel easier.

The Yellow Line was originally planned to open by May, but due to delays in train deliveries and approvals, BMRCL now expects it to launch in mid to late 2025.