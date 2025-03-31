Bengaluru’s IT Slowdown: Struggles Faced by Telugu Tech Families

When it comes to Bengaluru, the first thing that comes to mind is the IT industry. Moreover, as the startup boom has continued for several years, the number of people moving to the city has increased exponentially. With this, the congestion in the city has also risen at the same rate. However, with increasing competition from other cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, many IT companies and GCCs are now leaving Bengaluru. It is known that along with the increasing congestion in the city, problems like high rents and water shortages are troubling the people.

Most people from the two Telugu states are migrating to Bengaluru in search of employment opportunities in the IT industry. However, with the slowdown in the IT sector over the past few months, and US President Trump's push to provide more job opportunities to local people, the tech sector is also experiencing a decline. Additionally, many companies are introducing AI-based tools and models, leading to a reduction in employees. Experts say that AI is primarily affecting jobs in coding and other IT sectors.

While AI is already taking over jobs in the tech industry in countries like the US, there are reports that it could have a serious impact on employment opportunities in countries like India, which rely heavily on the IT services sector. In this context, many IT professionals are losing their jobs as companies implement cost-cutting plans, and businessmen from the Telugu states in Bengaluru are also worried.

In many areas, homeowners are keeping their properties empty but are reluctant to rent them out at lower prices. As a result, many people are returning to their hometowns, which is worrying PG (paying guest) hostel managers. Reports indicate that vacancies are rising due to the lack of renters in the Outer Ring Road area of Bengaluru, which is predominantly home to IT companies.

PG owners in these areas claim that their hostels are empty due to the lack of new youth coming for IT jobs, making it increasingly difficult to maintain the hostels. Rent for three-bedroom houses around these IT hubs used to be around Rs. 25,000, but now these properties are vacant, leaving owners with no rental income. Previously, IT companies had instructed employees to return to the office post-COVID, but now the PGs that were once fully occupied are facing a setback. It appears that house owners in these areas are facing similar issues. According to available data, last year, 87 companies laid off 23,504 employees in Bengaluru, which reflects the real situation.