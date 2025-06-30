Live
BMTC Fines Ticketless Passengers and Enforces Women’s Seat Rules
BMTC increased checks in April and May 2025 to stop ticketless travel and ensure men do not occupy seats reserved for women. Over 6,300 people were fined, and more than `13 lakh was collected. The corporation urges passengers to buy tickets and respect seat rules for safer travel.
The BMTC increased checks to stop people from traveling without tickets in and around the city. In April and May 2025, staff checked 38,116 bus trips and fined 5,706 passengers for not having valid tickets, collecting Rs 12,64,051 in fines.
Also, 3,500 conductors were fined for not doing their duty. The checks included enforcing rules about seats reserved for women. In total, 652 men have been fined Rs 65,200 for sitting in these reserved seats. They were fined under KMV Rules 94 and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Over two months, a total of 6,358 passengers were fined, and Rs 13,29,251 was collected over two months. BMTC asked commuters to buy tickets or passes to avoid fines and help improve services. The corporation also reminded men to respect women’s seats to make travel safer and better for everyone.
With inputs from Bangalore Mirror.