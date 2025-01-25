D K Shivakumar: France to Start Issuing Visas in Bengaluru by 2026

France will start issuing visas in Bengaluru by 2026, announced Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday after meeting Marc Lamy, the new French Consul-General. Shivakumar said the state government would fully support the process.

This comes after the US consulate recently opened in Bengaluru, but visa services won’t begin until next year. Shivakumar also shared that French officials are pleased with the investments coming to Karnataka and the positive feedback from investors.

In other news, Shivakumar addressed the rising complaints about harassment by microfinance companies. The state government is considering ways to improve existing laws to address the issue. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has planned a meeting to discuss it further.