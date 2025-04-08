Darshan Misses Court Hearing in Renuka Swamy Murder Case Due to Back Pain

Actor Darshan was scheduled to appear in court today, April 8, for the Renuka Swamy murder case. However, he was absent due to back pain. His lawyers have filed an application seeking an exemption from court attendance. It remains to be seen how the judge will respond to the request.

Darshan had previously developed back pain while in jail. He applied for bail, citing the need for an operation, and was granted interim bail. After being admitted to the hospital, Darshan later received full bail and was released. However, he has not undergone any operation yet.

Darshan’s lawyer submitted a copy of the High Court order, which allowed him to leave Bengaluru, to the CCH 57th Court. The judge has reviewed this order.

Currently, Darshan is busy with his movie Devil, which was recently shot in Mysore and Rajasthan. The crew is planning to head to Hyderabad in the coming days.