DK Shivakumar Clears Air on CM Change Rumours and Cabinet Reshuffle Talks

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said he is not forming any group in the party.

He said, “All 140 MLAs are my MLAs.”

MLAs Visiting Delhi for Cabinet Posts

Shivakumar said the CM wants to reshuffle the cabinet, so many MLAs are meeting leaders in Delhi.

He said this is normal and they have every right to do so.

According to him, MLAs are going on their own to show they want responsibility.

“Every MLA Is Eligible”

He said all 140 MLAs can become ministers.

He also said the CM will complete his 5-year term, and he supports him.

Meetings With Kharge Are Not New

Shivakumar said meetings with Mallikarjun Kharge have been happening for 2.5 years, so this is nothing new.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Stand

Siddaramaiah said the high command will decide any cabinet reshuffle.

He said he will present the next budget and continue in his post.

Shivakumar Stays in Party Leadership

Shivakumar said he will continue to work in the party’s top leadership and guide workers.