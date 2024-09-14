FIRs filed against MLA and his henchmen

Bangalore : The Vyalikaval police in the city have filed FIRs against Munirathna BJP MLA (Rajarajeshwari Nagar) and three of his henchmen for allegedly intimidating a civil contractor.

Munirathna, his personal assistant Vijay Kumar, Vasanth Kumar and personal security guard Abhishek are the accused in this case.

According to the FIR one Chaluvaraju, a civil contractor, had complained to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda that MLA Munirathna had threatened to kill him and abused his caste and demanded Rs. 20 lakhs. In the FIR the complainant has requested the police to give him protection. BBMP contractor.

After the FIR was filed, Munirathna and his accomplices have gone into hiding and their phones are also switched off. The contractor stated that he also contemplated suicide but since he had young family to take care he decided against it. Chulvaraju has stated that he will get the same fate as Renukaswamy (who was murdered recently allegedly by a cine actor and his henchmen). In the FIR, Cheluvaraju alleged that the MLA and his henchmen had told him that there are a hundred ways to finish him.

MLA Muniratna went missing when an FIR was registered in Vayalikaval police station. Vayyalikaval police have launched a search operation for Muniratna and his accomplices.

