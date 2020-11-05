Government studying AP model to reopen schools: Minister Suresh Kumar 

Bengaluru: As the coronavirus cases are slowly decreasing in the country, several States have allowed the reopening of educational institutes but the Karnataka government is finding it difficult to take a final call in this regard. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that the government had not yet decided to re-open schools.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with department officials on Wednesday, he said, "We will have a two-day meeting. We are collecting information on starting schools. We will also study the situation in other States. The education department has been instructed to discuss the issue with residential schools in the State".

The education department has submitted a report to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on reopening schools.

"We have also discussed the matter with teachers' unions. Representatives of private schools in Mysore Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and across Karnataka are also holding meetings in this regard. The department is ready to accept their opinion and will convey the same to the Chief Minister," Suresh Kumar added.

After the Andhra Pradesh government took a decision to reopen schools this week, the Karnataka government too felt the need to deliberate on this model for three days with officials concerned before announcing its final decision. It was also reported that the State government is seriously studying the Andhra Pradesh model for reopening of schools. "Prior to taking any decision, we need to examine everything as it is a question of students' lives," the minister said.

However, the minister claimed that the School Development Committees (SDMC) had submitted a report on a recent meeting. Two School Development Committees representatives from each taluk will be appointed to discuss the same with the education department. According to the reports, the officials have advised the education department to re-open schools gradually and it is appropriate to hold classes from 8 am to 12 noon, in the first phase.

A report on reopening of schools will be submitted to the Chief Minister in 4 or 5 days, said the minister.