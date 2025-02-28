Illegal Parking Fees at SMVT: Advocate Files Police Complaint

Allegations of fraudulent overcharging at SMVT Railway Terminal have led to a formal police complaint, yet illegal parking fees continue to be collected unchecked.

City-based advocate Timothy Charles has accused attendants of extortion and criminal intimidation, but despite an FIR being registered, no strict action has followed.

The incident occurred on Feb. 20, when Charles arrived at SMVT Terminal to pick up his parents, who had traveled on the Nagercoil-SMVT Express (Train No. 17236).

Upon entering the designated parking area, he was issued an entry slip. After parking, an attendant demanded Rs 100, which exceeded the standard fee.

Suspicious of the charge, Charles requested a receipt. An attendant, wearing a blue shirt, issued a manipulated receipt where the vehicle number field had been replaced with the paid amount.

When Charles questioned its validity, the attendant initially refunded Rs 50 but insisted on taking the receipt back. A heated argument ensued, during which Charles alleged that he was assaulted.

When he threatened to escalate the matter, one of the attendants reportedly claimed to have bribed railway officials, assuring that no action would be taken. Charles recorded videos and gathered evidence, including dashboard camera footage showing his entry and exit timings, and submitted it to the police.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against two unidentified parking attendants under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to extortion and cheating.

However, during a follow-up visit, Charles found that the accused were still operating as usual, continuing to overcharge visitors.

During his second visit, he was asked to pay Rs 500 for a 37-minute stay. This time, station authorities intervened and attempted to confiscate the attendants’ machines, but no further action was taken.

Multiple individuals have previously reported similar experiences on social media, alleging that parking attendants demand Rs 50 to Rs 100 instead of the official Rs 20 fee for the first two hours.

Charles has urged authorities to launch a thorough investigation, arguing that fraudulent receipts indicate a deeper issue of financial mismanagement.