Live
- Maruti’s market share dips below 40% in Apr
- Tollywood Stars Shine at the Grand Launch of Epithelia Clinic in Hyderabad
- Mangaluru Gears Up for Mega Self-Help Group Convention; 1.5 Lakh Women to Attend
- Ather Energy shares slide over 5 pc after tepid stock market debut
- Mock drills: What kind of guns will govt give citizens, asks Sanjay Raut
- Diljit Dosanjh Exudes Maharaja Elegance in Grand Met Gala 2025 Debut
- Bollywood Divas Rock Gaurav Gupta’s Breastplate Fashion Before Kiara Advani’s MET Gala 2025 Debut
- Eight Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Karnataka
- Major relief for Kerala CPI(M) legislator as SC dismisses HC's disqualification order
- UNSC raps Pak, poses tough questions concerning J&K terror attack: Reports
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Bengaluru on 6 May: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on 6 May, warning of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on 6 May. IMD warned of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 34°C to 35°C. Rain has reduced in many parts of Karnataka since 5 May, but Bengaluru and nearby areas may still receive showers. Cloudy skies are likely, with more rain expected after 9 May.
Districts likely to receive rain today include Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, and Ramanagara. Areas expected to stay mostly dry are Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Tumkur, Shimoga, Chikkaballapur, Bellary, and Vijayapura. On 6 May, Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.2°C.
In Bengaluru, after 6 May, less rain is likely. The sky may stay partly cloudy, and there could be short rain in the evening or night. The temperature will be between 21°C and 33°C. People should carry umbrellas, watch for thunderstorms in the evening, and follow IMD weather news.