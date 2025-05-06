IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Bengaluru on 6 May: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on 6 May. IMD warned of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 34°C to 35°C. Rain has reduced in many parts of Karnataka since 5 May, but Bengaluru and nearby areas may still receive showers. Cloudy skies are likely, with more rain expected after 9 May.

Districts likely to receive rain today include Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, and Ramanagara. Areas expected to stay mostly dry are Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Tumkur, Shimoga, Chikkaballapur, Bellary, and Vijayapura. On 6 May, Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.2°C.

In Bengaluru, after 6 May, less rain is likely. The sky may stay partly cloudy, and there could be short rain in the evening or night. The temperature will be between 21°C and 33°C. People should carry umbrellas, watch for thunderstorms in the evening, and follow IMD weather news.