‘Kaara’ becomes role model as many hotels mull banning smoking   

Bengaluru: 'Kaara: By the Lake' a cafe located at Ulsoor recently banned smoking on its premises and since then the restaurant has been witnessing more footfall of families.

More restaurants are coming forward to remove smoking areas from their premises to boost business.

"Going 100 per cent smoke-free is resulting in good health of customers, staff and increased business," says Ms Radha Nair, owner of Kaara.

"Families prefer to dine at places which do not allow smoking. Children, women and senior citizens feel uneasy when exposed to tobacco smoke. We felt that we could use the 'smoking zone' to allow more customers rather than wasting this space for an activity unhealthy for our customers and staff," she adds.

Nair hopes that encouraged by their booming business more cafés and restaurants would jump on 'no smoking' bandwagon.

On the National Cancer Awareness Day observed on November 7, it should be noted that based on current trends, cancer cases are likely to go up to 15.7 lakhs by 2025 from 13.9 lakhs in 2020, as per the recent National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, released by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru recently.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey - 2 (GATS-2), 14 per cent of adults are exposed to second-hand smoke at restaurants in Karnataka.

The city has more than 20,000 restaurants and employs more than 3 lakh people.

The restaurants have decided to make their premises 100 per cent 'smoke-free'.

Wilma Rodrigues, CEO of Sahaas Zero Waste, a Bengaluru-based waste management company said, "Children and adults should not be harmed by involuntary tobacco smoke. While dining out with family, the first thing I prefer more than the ambience, taste, service etc is that the restaurant should be smoke-free. All those restaurants which are voluntarily becoming 100 per cent smoke-free should be encouraged."

"Second-hand smoking is as harmful as smoking," said renowned oncologist and member of High Power Committee, Karnataka, Dr Vishal Rao.

"It is admirable to see restaurants becoming 100 per cent smoke-free and profiting out of it. This is a win-win for customers as well as the owners," he added.

"As per rule, restaurants with more than 30 seats can create a DSA with automated doors and exhaust fans after getting no-objection certificate from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). However, there shall be no services at DSA. But they do not follow the rule, Dr Vishal Rao said. He urged the hotel and restaurant associations to do away with the DSAs.