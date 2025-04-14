 Kannada Actor 'Bank' Janardhan Passes Away at 76

Senior Kannada comedy actor 'Bank' Janardhan passed away on Monday morning at the age of 76. He had been ill for 20 days and was in the hospital several times due to breathing problems and kidney failure. Sadly, he passed away at 2:30 AM.

Janardhan was from Holalkere in Chitradurga district and is survived by his son and three daughters. He acted in over 500 films and TV shows, including News (2005), Shhh (1993), and Tharle Nan Maga (1992). He was also known for TV shows like Paapa Pandu and Robo Family. He got the nickname 'Bank' Janardhan because he worked at a bank while also acting.

His body was taken to Ravindra Kalakshetra for people to pay their respects, and his last rites will be done at the Peenya crematorium. His passing is a big loss to the Kannada film industry and his fans.