Karnataka To Crack Down On Unauthorized And Low-Quality Constructions In Bengaluru After Building Collapse

In the wake of a deadly building collapse in Bengaluru's Hennur area amid heavy rains, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a comprehensive drive to demolish unauthorized and substandard buildings in the city. The collapse on Tuesday in Babusapalya claimed the lives of at least eight people, raising concerns over construction standards.

Speaking at a press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, "We have decided to put a stop to unauthorized construction. The previous administration had limited officials' authority to take action against such buildings, but our government has now empowered BBMP, BDA, and BMRDA to curb illegal developments."

Additionally, Shivakumar announced a halt on the registration of unauthorized properties and a renewed focus on removing encroachments within the city.

In response to criticism from opposition leaders over flood relief efforts, the Bengaluru Development Minister emphasized that officials have been working around the clock. "There have been no rain-related fatalities beyond the tragedy of two children who drowned and those affected by unsafe constructions. Flood victims have been accommodated in hotels with food provided," he assured.

Addressing long-term flood solutions, Shivakumar highlighted the government’s plan to build stormwater drain roads, which would enhance access for maintenance and protect nearby buildings. "In the first phase, we aim to construct approximately 300 kilometers of these roads," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also instructed district officials to provide compensation for rain-induced crop damage across affected areas.