Kochi Student Suicide: Bengaluru CEO Seeks Justice for Nephew

In Kochi, Kerala, a 15-year-old student named Mihir Ahammed died by suicide on January 15, after allegedly enduring severe bullying and ragging by his peers. His uncle, PC Musthafa, CEO of iD Fresh Food in Bengaluru, has publicly demanded justice for Mihir, highlighting the need for accountability and systemic reforms to prevent such tragedies.

According to Mihir’s family, he was subjected to extreme humiliation by fellow students at his school. Evidence provided by his friends revealed that Mihir faced physical assaults and verbal abuse, including being forced to lick a toilet seat and having his head submerged in a toilet while it was flushed.

These acts of bullying were reportedly due to his dark complexion, and the harassment continued even after his death, with peers allegedly celebrating his demise in chat messages.

Following Mihir’s death, his mother accused the school of attempting to suppress the truth to avoid negative publicity.

She claimed that when she approached the school with evidence, they only informed her that the information had been forwarded to the police, leading her to believe there was an effort to cover up the incidents.

In response to the incident, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has ordered a comprehensive investigation into Mihir’s death. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also initiated an inquiry.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to amend the initial First Information Report from “unnatural death” to “abetment of suicide,” though specific individuals to be charged have not been disclosed.

The tragic loss of Mihir has sparked widespread outrage and demands for accountability. Public figures, including political leaders and celebrities, have expressed their condolences and called for strict action against those responsible.

The incident has also led to protests by student organizations, such as the Kerala Students Union, demanding justice for Mihir.