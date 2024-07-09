K'taka BJP to protest against MUDA land case on July 12

Bengaluru : Karnataka BJP will hold a protest against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case on July 12 and has also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the case.

“As Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has misused the power. We demand his resignation. We will also hold a protest against his involvement in the MUDA land case,” former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan told media persons in Bengaluru.

He said the BJP workers would lay a “siege” to the MUDA office on July 12. “The protest would be led by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka,” he said.



He said that the government is ready to call for a judicial probe in the MUDA land case but people are aware of what happened to the Kempanna Commission and Redo scam in the Arkavathy Layout case.

“The officials and ministers in the state are mired in corruption. Their daylight robbery is evident,” he said.