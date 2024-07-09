Live
- ‘Elated’ Gautam Gambhir thanks Jay Shah following his appointment as head coach
- K’taka govt wants to change Ramanagara’s name as it has ‘Ram’ in it: BJP
- Rajasthan govt should act tough against illegal mining: Sachin Pilot
- Manipur tribals' body call 12-hr shut down to protest arrest of 5 village volunteers
- WhatsApp's new feature to help users stay safe in group messaging
- MP court sends terror suspect Faizan Sheikh to 14 days judicial custody
- Amarwara bypoll: A battle of prestige for BJP & Congress
- Trump vows to stop outsourcing, if elected President
- Jay Shah sends farewell message to Dravid as Gambhir is appointed as head coach
- ED uncovers scams involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's close associates: Sources
Just In
K'taka BJP to protest against MUDA land case on July 12
Karnataka BJP will hold a protest against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case on July 12 and has also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the case.
Bengaluru : Karnataka BJP will hold a protest against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case on July 12 and has also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the case.
“As Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has misused the power. We demand his resignation. We will also hold a protest against his involvement in the MUDA land case,” former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan told media persons in Bengaluru.
He said the BJP workers would lay a “siege” to the MUDA office on July 12. “The protest would be led by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka,” he said.
He said that the government is ready to call for a judicial probe in the MUDA land case but people are aware of what happened to the Kempanna Commission and Redo scam in the Arkavathy Layout case.
“The officials and ministers in the state are mired in corruption. Their daylight robbery is evident,” he said.