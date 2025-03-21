Kumaraswamy Secures Gadkari’s Support for Bengaluru’s STRR and Other Road Projects

Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured him that the long-delayed Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project around Bengaluru will soon get approval from the Union Cabinet.

Kumaraswamy met Gadkari to discuss pending issues in the state and raised the importance of the STRR project, which aims to ease Bengaluru's traffic congestion. Gadkari confirmed that the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) had already approved the project, and the Union Cabinet is expected to approve it soon.

The STRR project, first launched in 2013, was stalled for various reasons. It aims to connect eight key industrial towns around Bengaluru, including Dabaspet, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Magadi. The 4-6 lane expressway will also integrate with the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, improving connectivity to Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The project will divert heavy commercial traffic from Bengaluru's core, ensuring smooth freight movement for industries.

Kumaraswamy also noted that Gadkari had given a positive response to the Mandya Ring Road project, with a revised investment of ₹900 crore. Although the Mandya Urban Development Authority had already prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR), the project cost needs to be raised to ₹900 crore to proceed.

Additionally, Gadkari agreed to upgrade the national highways passing through the Melukote assembly constituency, turning the two-lane highway into a four-lane route. Kumaraswamy also suggested constructing a truck route near Pandavapura Railway Station to aid sugarcane transportation for local farmers.