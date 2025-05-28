Mohandas Pai, Former Infosys CFO, Criticizes Bengaluru Metro Delay, Calls for Accountability

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, criticized Bengaluru’s Metro officials and Development Minister D K Shivakumar.

He said the work culture is very bad and asked for the responsible official to be suspended.

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro runs from RV Road to Bommasandra. It was supposed to open in mid-2024 but is now delayed until July or August.

The delay is caused by problems with the train’s signalling system. The Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) approval is still pendin

Siemens India, the signalling system contractor, found errors in the software.

Train operations depend fully on software. Even a small error causes the system to stop for safety reasons.

BMRCL has finished other tests but needs ISA approval before starting operations.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar promised the Yellow Line would be ready by May 2025. However, many deadlines have been missed, causing public frustration.





Minister @DKShivakumar what is happening? Is there no value in deadlines? Delay after delay! Is there any management at all. They are letting you down very badly again and gain. Pl Suspend the official responsible. Very bad lousy work culture. This could have been done long back.… https://t.co/Yp82Y4Fy50 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) May 27, 2025











