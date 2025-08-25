  • Menu
MP Tejasvi Surya Compares Delhi Metro Minimal Hike to Bengaluru Metro Steep Fare

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya compared this with Bengaluru Metro’s steep fare hike, calling it illogical and unaffordable, while criticizing the lack of transparency from BMRCL.

The Delhi Metro increased passenger fares slightly from August 25, 2025. The rise is small, ranging from ₹1 to ₹4, and up to ₹5 on the Airport Express Line.

Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya compared this with the recent high fare hike by Bengaluru Metro (BMRCL). He called the increase “illogical” and said it makes Bengaluru Metro the most expensive in the country, unaffordable for many commuters.

He also criticized BMRCL for not sharing the Fare Fixation Committee report, calling it “shameful.”

“Compare these small increases in Delhi Metro to Bengaluru Metro fares,” he tweeted, highlighting the difference in fare policies between the two cities.



