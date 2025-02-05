Planet Parade in Bengaluru: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn Visible from January to February

People in Bengaluru will see something really cool in the sky! A special event called a "planet parade" will happen from January to February. Four planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be visible without a telescope.

The best time to see this is before January 21, but you can still catch it until February 13. Even though this event is exciting, it's not something that happens only once. These kinds of events happen every year, but this one has more planets that can be seen. There was a similar event last June, but only two planets were visible.

Experts say the planets won’t be in a perfect straight line. Instead, they will look like they are grouped together on one side of the sun, which will make them look really special.

How and Where to Watch: To see this wonderful sight, experts suggest using binoculars to see Jupiter’s moons. If you want to see the planets like Uranus and Neptune better, you will need a telescope.

The show will get even better on March 8 when Mercury joins the parade! The best places to watch are areas with clear skies and not too much city light, like Nandi Hills, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. These places will help you get the best view.