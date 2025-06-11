‘Project Abhimanyu’: Bengaluru Residents Protest Bad Roads with Creative Symbol

Bengaluru residents living in and around Gunjur, Varthur, Panathur, Thubarahalli, Balagere, and S Cross Road have started a protest called ‘Project Abhimanyu’. They have started the initiation because the roads in their areas are very bad and have not been fixed for many years.

To show their anger, they plan to give a special gift to the BBMP official. This gift will be made from broken parts of scooters and cars. It will show how the bad roads are damaging their vehicles.

Many people, especially those working in IT companies, say that the roads, footpaths, and drains are in bad condition and it gets worse when it rains. It is hard to drive or walk safely. Their vehicles are getting damaged every day.

The BBMP has told its workers to repair the potholes and fix the footpaths. But the people do not believe them, because promises were made before but not kept. Some residents are even thinking of going to court to make BBMP take action.

The goal of ‘Project Abhimanyu’ is to make the government notice the problem and fix the roads soon.

With inputs from Kannada Prabha.